Renters in these cities to get tax breaks
Big news for anyone renting in India's biggest cities: The government wants to bump up House Rent Allowance (HRA) tax exemption to 50% of your salary if you're under the old tax regime.
This could mean more money in your pocket if you live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune or Ahmedabad; Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai already qualify for 50% under existing rules.
The draft rules are open for consultation and are intended to operationalise a proposed income-tax law; the source does not specify an effective date.
Move to help people keep up with rising rents
If you're not in those eight cities, the HRA exemption stays at 40%.
For example, actual savings would depend on factors such as HRA received, rent paid and salary composition.
The move is meant to help people keep up with rising rents and make tax rules less of a headache—the number of income-tax rules is also being cut down for easier compliance.
If you've ever groaned at paperwork or high rent, this one's worth watching.