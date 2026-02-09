Renters in these cities to get tax breaks India Feb 09, 2026

Big news for anyone renting in India's biggest cities: The government wants to bump up House Rent Allowance (HRA) tax exemption to 50% of your salary if you're under the old tax regime.

This could mean more money in your pocket if you live in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune or Ahmedabad; Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai already qualify for 50% under existing rules.

The draft rules are open for consultation and are intended to operationalise a proposed income-tax law; the source does not specify an effective date.