Richa, Prem Ahuja allegedly lost ₹1.8cr to Canadian immigration scam
India
A South Delhi couple, Richa and Prem Ahuja, allegedly lost ₹1.8 crore after falling for a Canadian immigration scam.
They were told by GIES Immigration's Dharmendra Sharma to buy a restaurant in Ontario as part of their permanent residency application, but after paying up and setting up the business, their applications kept getting rejected.
Fake paperwork used, couple's funds withdrawn
Turns out, the couple's names did not appear in the company's records and the money they paid was quickly withdrawn from the account. Fake paperwork was used to trick them.
Richa filed a complaint in 2024. Sharma was arrested last month, but a LOC has been issued against Gaurav Sharma.
The case is ongoing.