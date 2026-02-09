'Robbery': SC asks government to create action plan against dacoity
India
The Supreme Court has asked the government to create a clear action plan (SOP) for tackling digital fraud, calling these scams "robbery or dacoity."
They want the RBI, banks, and telecom officials all working together so people don't get left hanging when money goes missing online.
₹54,000 crore lost to digital scams
Over ₹54,000 crore has been lost to digital scams—more than what some small states spend in a year.
The court flagged possible bank negligence and pushed for tighter rules, better victim support, and faster coordination between agencies like the CBI.
More updates are expected soon as everyone works on a unified strategy.