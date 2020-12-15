Violence at an iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru on Saturday caused damages up to Rs. 52 crore, the facility's Taiwan-based operator Wistron Corp said on Tuesday. The manufacturing plant, located in Narasapura (around 60 km from Bengaluru), was ransacked by thousands of employees who were angered by unpaid wages and long working hours. Videos from the scene had also gone viral.

Damages Wistron estimates losses at T$100-200 million

In a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Wistron estimated losses at T$100-200 million (Rs. 26.1-52.2 crore). It said that major production facilities and warehouses had not suffered as serious damage as reported by local media. Earlier, Wistron had estimated damages to the tune of $60 million (approximately Rs. 440 crore) in a police report accessed by Reuters.

Violence On Saturday, employees went on rampage at iPhone plant

Early Saturday morning, during the change of shifts, nearly 2,000 workers had gone on a rampage at the facility. Videos showed employees vandalizing the office space, breaking window panes, damaging cars parked on the premises, and shouting slogans. The workers said their complaints to the management about wages and working hours had fallen on deaf ears. Reportedly, 160 people have been arrested so far.

Information Wistron working to get plant up and running

Wistron said it is doing its utmost to get the plant up and running again. It said, "The company has cooperated with the relevant authorities and the police investigation and continues to negotiate with the insurance company."

Apple Apple investigating whether Wistron flouted supplier guidelines