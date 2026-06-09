RSCWS-backed railway retirees urge Eighth Pay Commission to update pensions

RSCWS seeks 5% raises and indexing

The RSCWS wants basic pay (which decides pensions and gratuity) adjusted for inflation from January 2026.

They're also calling for annual raises to go up from 3% to 5% and want pension updates whenever salaries change for current staff.

On top of that, they're pushing for better hospital access, easier reimbursements, higher gratuity limits, simpler leave encashment rules, and a shorter wait (10 to 12 years instead of 15) before full pensions kick back in after commutation.