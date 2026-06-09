RSCWS-backed railway retirees urge Eighth Pay Commission to update pensions
Railway retirees, represented by the RSCWS, have asked the Eighth Pay Commission to rethink how salaries and pensions are set.
They say current rules don't keep up with rising prices, leaving many pensioners struggling to make ends meet.
Their main message: update benefits to match today's economic reality.
RSCWS seeks 5% raises and indexing
The RSCWS wants basic pay (which decides pensions and gratuity) adjusted for inflation from January 2026.
They're also calling for annual raises to go up from 3% to 5% and want pension updates whenever salaries change for current staff.
On top of that, they're pushing for better hospital access, easier reimbursements, higher gratuity limits, simpler leave encashment rules, and a shorter wait (10 to 12 years instead of 15) before full pensions kick back in after commutation.