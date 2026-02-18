RSS chief slams America, China for pushing fundamentalist ideas
RSS head Mohan Bhagwat recently criticized America and China, saying they're pushing fundamentalist ideas to boost their own power.
Speaking at Lucknow University, he argued these countries try to get ahead by isolating themselves and removing obstacles.
In his words: "This is what America and China are doing today."
World respects truth only when it's backed by strength
Bhagwat believes India has what it takes to solve big world problems—if it gets stronger in every way.
He pointed out that the world only respects truth when it's backed by strength, and took a jab at colonial-era education for turning Indians into "black Englishmen" who served British interests.
Healthcare, education should be available to all: Bhagwat
He also called for education and healthcare that's available to everyone—not just those who can pay.
Bhagwat encouraged researchers to fight negative stereotypes about the RSS through honest work, and highlighted how following dharma (righteousness) can help bring people together.