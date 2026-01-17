RSS, Muslim thinkers sit down for honest talks on communal tensions
RSS leaders Krishna Gopal and Ramlal recently met Muslim intellectuals at the India Islamic Cultural Centre for an open dialogue called "Dialogue is Better Than Deadlock."
Organized by the Interfaith Harmony Foundation, the conversation covered big topics like Indian Muslim identity, nationalism, and how to tackle extremism.
Why does it matter?
This meeting went beyond surface-level debates—participants discussed real concerns fueling tension, from bail controversies to textbook changes and political silence on attacks.
RSS leaders emphasized listening to Muslim perspectives through genuine conversation (samvad), not just persuasion.
The event builds on earlier efforts by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to foster trust between communities, showing that ongoing dialogue might be key to moving forward together.