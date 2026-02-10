Rural unemployment drops to 4% in late 2025
India's job scene just got a bit brighter.
The latest government survey shows rural unemployment dropped to 4% in late 2025, while urban unemployment fell to 6.7%.
Urban areas saw a small but steady dip, mainly thanks to more men finding work.
More women joining the workforce
Employment across the country rose to 57.4 crore, with women making noticeable gains.
The percentage of people either working or looking for work (LFPR) went up too—especially among rural women, whose participation jumped from about 38% to nearly 40%.
It's a sign that more women are stepping into the workforce.
Agriculture still rules in the countryside
In rural India, agriculture remains king—now employing nearly 59% of workers there.
Self-employment is also on the rise in both rural and urban areas.
In cities, service sector jobs still dominate at around 62%.