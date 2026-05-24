S Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio in New Delhi on terrorism

Marco Rubio opposes Iran nuclear weapons

Jaishankar described the India-US relationship as a "comprehensive global strategic partnership," pointing out that they're working together on issues that matter worldwide, including security in West Asia.

Rubio also made it clear that the US remains firmly against Iran getting nuclear weapons and stressed keeping shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz open for everyone.

Jaishankar said talks on these hot-button issues would continue over lunch.