S Jaishankar meets Marco Rubio on U.S.-India trade and energy
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, where Jaishankar emphasized how closely their countries' goals match up, especially when it comes to keeping sea trade safe and energy prices steady.
This meeting was another step in the ongoing effort to boost U.S.-India ties.
S Jaishankar signals upcoming Quad announcements
Jaishankar highlighted how the Quad group (that's India, the US Japan, and Australia) has grown more important lately, especially for the Indo-Pacific region.
He hinted that new updates are coming soon, saying, "I think two days from now, you will see us on the podium talking about the Quad," suggesting more announcements or initiatives are on the way.