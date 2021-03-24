Home / News / India News / CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor
India

CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Written by
Shalini Ojha
Last updated on Mar 24, 2021, 12:03 pm
CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

The Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor, reports said on Wednesday. If confirmed, Justice Ramana will become the 48th Chief Justice of India.

CJI Bobde is all set to retire on April 23 and was asked by the government last week to suggest a name.

Justice Ramana is the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

In this article
Justice Ramana served at Andhra Pradesh and Delhi HCs Justice Ramana had called for reviewing J&K's internet suspension Andhra CM accused Justice Ramana of meddling into HC's affairs He will have one of the longest tenures CJI Bobde had assumed office in November 2019

Career

Justice Ramana served at Andhra Pradesh and Delhi HCs

Justice Ramana was born on August 27, 1957, to an agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh.

He enrolled himself as an advocate in the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 1983. In 2000, he was appointed as a permanent judge in Andhra Pradesh HC.

Before he was elevated to the apex court in February 2014, he served as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court.

Verdicts

Justice Ramana had called for reviewing J&K's internet suspension

Justice Ramana was a member of the SC bench that had commented in January 2020 that the internet restrictions imposed in J&K needed immediate review. He had quoted Charles Dickens' novel A Tale of Two Cities in the verdict.

He also signed the verdict which held that the Chief Justice's office comes under the jurisdiction of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Controveries

Andhra CM accused Justice Ramana of meddling into HC's affairs

However, Justice Ramana's time in SC wasn't without controversies. In October, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had written to CJI Bobde, alleging that his junior was interfering in the Andhra HC.

Separately, in 2019, after sexual harassment allegations were leveled against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Ramana recused himself from the in-house panel, formed to probe the charges.

The woman had objected to his appointment.

Do you know?

He will have one of the longest tenures

With his retirement due on August 26, 2022, Justice Ramana will have the longest tenure as CJI in almost a decade. The last CJI to have a considerably long tenure was late Justice SH Kapadia. He remained the CJI from May 2010 to September 2012.

Details

CJI Bobde had assumed office in November 2019

The Memorandum of Procedure, overlooking the appointment of members of the higher judiciary, dictates that the "appointment to the office of the Chief Justice of India should be of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court considered fit to hold the office."

CJI Bobde had taken the office in November 2019, succeeding Gogoi, who had signed the historic Ayodhya judgment.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
In Chennai, get the coronavirus vaccine right at your doorstep
Latest News
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.78 million with 53K+ new cases
India
Ready for Jethalal, Daya, Bapuji cartoons? 'Taarak Mehta…' getting animated
Entertainment
#HealthBytes: Five common reasons for nose bleeding in children
Lifestyle
'Haathi Mere Saathi': Hindi version postponed due to COVID-19 surge
Entertainment
HMD Global releases Android 11 update for Nokia 3.2
Science
Latest India News
When to take second vaccine dose, and more queries answered
India
'Double mutant variant' of COVID-19 found in 18 states: Centre
India
Landmark judgments of NV Ramana, recommended to be next CJI
India
Asia's largest tulip garden to open for visitors from tomorrow
India
Amit Shah promises action after nuns are harassed in UP
India
Trending Topics