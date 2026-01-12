Sabarimala gets festival-ready with major security for Makaravilakku

What's new for visitors: travel rules and safety measures

If you're heading there, expect travel restrictions from Nilackal to Pampa starting at 10am and from Pampa to Sannidhanam from 11am.

Special viewing spots for the Makara Jyothi have been set up at Pandithavalam, Saramkuthi, and the U-turn point.

There's also extra support on the ground: forest staff are helping out, a control room is ready at Pampa for emergencies, and rescue teams—plus ambulances—are stationed nearby just in case.