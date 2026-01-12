Sabarimala gets festival-ready with major security for Makaravilakku
Sabarimala temple in Kerala is gearing up for the big Makaravilakku festival on January 14, and security is tight this year.
Around 2,000 police officers—including 11 Deputy Superintendents—will be deployed to keep things running smoothly.
The High Court has capped entries at 35,000 pilgrims (30,000 via virtual queue and 5,000 through spot booking), so crowd control is a top priority.
What's new for visitors: travel rules and safety measures
If you're heading there, expect travel restrictions from Nilackal to Pampa starting at 10am and from Pampa to Sannidhanam from 11am.
Special viewing spots for the Makara Jyothi have been set up at Pandithavalam, Saramkuthi, and the U-turn point.
There's also extra support on the ground: forest staff are helping out, a control room is ready at Pampa for emergencies, and rescue teams—plus ambulances—are stationed nearby just in case.