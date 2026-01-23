Sabarimala gold theft: Murari Babu gets bail, restrictions imposed

What Babu is accused of—and what happens next

Babu allegedly falsely recorded the gold plates as copper plates and handed them to Unnikrishnan Potti (the main accused) under the guise of renovation.

He's now out after executing a bond with two solvent sureties of ₹2 lakh each but can't enter Pathanamthitta district, leave Kerala, or contact the media, and must refrain from influencing witnesses or destroying evidence.

Meanwhile, Potti got partial bail but remains in jail for another part of the case.

The investigation is still active, with raids across three states and 11 people arrested so far.