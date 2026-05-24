Samarth Singh surrenders, says Twisha Sharma changed after pregnancy

Messages show Twisha Sharma felt suffocated

Messages from Twisha to her mother revealed she felt "Mera dum ghut raha hai maa" (I am feeling suffocated, mother) living with her in-laws and kept asking to come home.

The night she died, she cut a call short when Singh entered the room, and afterward, her family says their calls went unanswered.

Meanwhile, Singh's request for bail was denied, but his mother, a retired judge, got pre-arrest bail.

He has also been suspended from practicing law while a second post-mortem is set to happen as part of the ongoing investigation.