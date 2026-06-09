Samina Asif Inamdar impersonates police to skip Pune clinic wait
India
A 25-year-old woman, Samina Asif Inamdar, tried to skip a 15-day waiting period at Sanjivan Skin Clinic in Pune by claiming she was a police sub-inspector on duty.
Her story didn't quite add up. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Shinde noticed her uniform looked off, with a misplaced nameplate and senior officer's baton.
When pressed for details about her station, she couldn't answer properly, raising even more suspicion.
Samina Inamdar held on impersonation case
Shinde alerted Lashkar Police Station, and two female officers came to check things out.
After some questioning, Inamdar admitted she wasn't actually a police officer.
The clinic staff and police acted fast. She was taken into custody and a case was filed against her for impersonation.