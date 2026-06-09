Samina Asif Inamdar impersonates police to skip Pune clinic wait India Jun 09, 2026

A 25-year-old woman, Samina Asif Inamdar, tried to skip a 15-day waiting period at Sanjivan Skin Clinic in Pune by claiming she was a police sub-inspector on duty.

Her story didn't quite add up. Assistant Sub-Inspector Mahesh Shinde noticed her uniform looked off, with a misplaced nameplate and senior officer's baton.

When pressed for details about her station, she couldn't answer properly, raising even more suspicion.