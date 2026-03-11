SC allows passive euthanasia for man, 31, in vegetative state
India
India's Supreme Court has OK'd passive euthanasia, letting doctors withdraw life support for Harish Rana, a 31-year-old who has been in a vegetative state since a tragic fall in 2013.
The decision came on March 11 and follows the court's earlier stance that people have the right to die with dignity.
Court urges lawmakers to draft guidelines on euthanasia
This ruling is not just about one person: it sets a new standard for how end-of-life care can be handled in India.
The court praised Rana's parents for their dedication over 12 tough years and made sure his final moments will be comfortable and respectful.
Plus, the court called on lawmakers to create clear rules so families and doctors know what to do next time.