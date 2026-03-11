SC allows passive euthanasia for man, 32, in vegetative state
The Supreme Court has just allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old who has been in a vegetative state for over a decade.
After years of legal battles and medical reviews confirming his condition would not improve, the court gave permission to stop all life-sustaining nutrition and hydration.
This decision follows heartfelt pleas from Rana's family, who said keeping him alive only added to his suffering.
Court's observations on need for laws on end-of-life care
This is the first major ruling on passive euthanasia since 2018, making it clear that even patients not on ventilators can have feeding tubes withdrawn.
The court also called out the need for new laws on end-of-life care in India.
For anyone interested in how law, medicine, and ethics collide, and how families navigate impossible choices, this case sets an important precedent.