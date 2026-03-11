SC allows passive euthanasia for man, 32, in vegetative state

Court's observations on need for laws on end-of-life care

This is the first major ruling on passive euthanasia since 2018, making it clear that even patients not on ventilators can have feeding tubes withdrawn.

The court also called out the need for new laws on end-of-life care in India.

For anyone interested in how law, medicine, and ethics collide, and how families navigate impossible choices, this case sets an important precedent.