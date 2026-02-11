SC allows Zydus to continue selling cancer drug Tishtha
Big update: The Supreme Court says Zydus Lifesciences can keep selling its new cancer drug, Tishtha, even though pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb tried to block it in court.
Instead of stopping sales, the judges told BMS to check if Tishtha really copies their patented medicine before taking things further.
Tishtha is a game-changer for patients—it costs about a quarter of what the original drug Opdivo does and treats tough cancers like melanoma and lung cancer.
The Delhi High Court already said blocking it would hurt people who need cheaper treatment.
This move could make life-saving care way more accessible for many families.