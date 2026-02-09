SC asks government to rethink Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention India Feb 09, 2026

The Supreme Court has asked the government to rethink keeping climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in custody under the National Security Act, especially since his medical report was unsatisfactory and he has been detained since 26 September 2025.

The court wasn't satisfied with his medical report and wants updates on whether he can be released for health reasons.