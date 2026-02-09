SC asks government to rethink Sonam Wangchuk's NSA detention
The Supreme Court has asked the government to rethink keeping climate activist Sonam Wangchuk in custody under the National Security Act, especially since his medical report was unsatisfactory and he has been detained since 26 September 2025.
The court wasn't satisfied with his medical report and wants updates on whether he can be released for health reasons.
Case raises important questions about free speech, protest rights
Wangchuk's arrest followed protests in Ladakh demanding statehood, which turned violent.
The government claims his speeches fueled unrest, but his lawyer says key evidence was withheld and that Wangchuk had actually called for peace.
The matter has been posted for Wednesday (Feb 4, 2026).
The case highlights big questions about free speech, protest rights, and how activists are treated in India—issues many young people care deeply about.