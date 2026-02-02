SC calls for new tribunal to settle Pennaiyar dispute

Why this matters

This matters because both states have been clashing for years—Tamil Nadu says Karnataka's check dams and reservoirs are cutting off water needed for farms and drinking in its northern districts, while Karnataka has disputed claims of significant downstream impact.

After earlier talks failed, the new tribunal (to be set up within a month) will get to make binding decisions about how much water each state gets—just like what happened with the Cauvery dispute.

This could shape how river water is shared across India in the future.