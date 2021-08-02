Home / News / India News / SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A
India

SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 01:56 pm
SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to all states over registration of cases under a law it had scrapped in 2015.

The Supreme Court of India today issued a notice to all states and union territories over the registration of cases under Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, which it had quashed over six years ago. The notice has been sent to the Registrar-General of all High Courts, seeking responses within four weeks. The said provision was scrapped by the top court in 2015.

In this article
Order

SC bench comprised Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai

"As this matter pertains to not only courts but also police, (let) notice be issued to all states and union territories," a Supreme Court bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai said. "This is to be done in a period of four weeks from today. List matter after four weeks," the court directed on Monday.

Details

Centre's efforts 'far from adequate,' NGO's plea alleged

The plea in this regard was filed by an NGO, the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), seeking a directive to the central government to advise all the police stations against registering such cases. It told the Supreme Court that the steps taken by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to implement the 2015 judgment are "far from adequate."

Developments

Centre had issued notification to states last month

Today's order comes weeks after the Centre had directed states and union territories to immediately withdraw all existing cases under Section 66A. The government also told the apex court that police and public order are "state subjects" under the Indian Constitution. That notification was issued after the Supreme Court objected to fresh police cases being filed under the scrapped law.

Quote

'What is going on is terrible,' SC said

On July 5, the Supreme Court had observed it was shocking that police were still filing cases under the canceled provision. "It is shocking. We will issue notice," a three-judge bench of Justices Nariman, Gavai, and KM Joseph had said then.

Background

Section 66A was struck down in March, 2015

Section 66A of the IT Act allowed police to make arrests for posting offensive content online. It was challenged in the Supreme Court by Shreya Singhal, a Mumbai-based law student, after two women were arrested for commenting critically about the city's shutdown following the death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The SC struck down the provision on March 24, 2015.

Information

Hundreds of cases filed even after law was scrapped

Even though the provision was scrapped in 2015, as many as 332 cases were registered under it the same year. In 2016, 216 cases were filed, while 290 were lodged in 2017. Over 300 cases were filed in 2018 and 253 in 2019, HT reported.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report

Latest News

Hyundai ALCAZAR SUV receives over 14,000 bookings in India

Auto

Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' will get 3D release as well

Entertainment

Auto Expo 2022 postponed due to COVID-19

Auto

Mohamed Salah vs Sadio Mane: Decoding the key stats

Sports

2021 MINI Cooper Convertible (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

Latest India News

COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report

India

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

India

Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

India

Coronavirus: India's 7-day average COVID-19 cases cross 40,000

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

AGR dues: SC rejects telcos' plea seeking corrections in dues

Business

Supreme Court Of India News

SC to hear plea seeking probe into Pegasus next week

India

Jharkhand judge's hit-and-run 'accident' reaches SC as CCTV suggests murder

India

SC rejects Kerala's plea to cancel criminal cases against MLAs

India

Journalists N Ram, Sashi Kumar move SC over Pegasus scandal

India

Maharashtra couple ordered to pay maintenance to aged parents

India
Trending Topics