SC pulls up Centre over ITAT post for ex-Army officer
The Supreme Court has told RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra he can't be part of the panel deciding if IRS officer Captain Pramod Kumar Bajaj gets a spot on the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT).
The court said Malhotra's earlier role in rejecting Bajaj's nomination broke rules of fairness, especially since he'd already tendered an unconditional written apology in the contempt proceedings in August 2024.
Now, the Department of Personnel and Training must form a new panel—without Malhotra—in four weeks.
Case shows that justice matters at the top
This is about making sure high-level decisions are actually fair and seen as fair.
Bajaj, a disabled ex-Army officer who's been fighting for this post since 2014, faced repeated setbacks—including being blocked over personal disputes and even forced retirement (which was later overturned).
The court also fined the government ₹5 lakh for dragging its feet.
For anyone watching how power works behind closed doors, this case is a reminder that transparency and justice still matter at the top.