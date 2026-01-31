SC pulls up Centre over ITAT post for ex-Army officer

Case shows that justice matters at the top

This is about making sure high-level decisions are actually fair and seen as fair.

Bajaj, a disabled ex-Army officer who's been fighting for this post since 2014, faced repeated setbacks—including being blocked over personal disputes and even forced retirement (which was later overturned).

The court also fined the government ₹5 lakh for dragging its feet.

For anyone watching how power works behind closed doors, this case is a reminder that transparency and justice still matter at the top.