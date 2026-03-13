SC rejects plea for nationwide infrastructure safety audit
The Supreme Court has turned down a petition asking for sweeping public safety checks on things like roads, bridges, and electric wiring across India.
The judges felt the request was just too broad; A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi described the petition as a "shopping mall" of demands, saying issuing such broad directions nationwide would be nearly impossible.
Bench asks if petitioner wants to run the country
The plea sought a high-level independent safety-audit committee to conduct periodic infrastructure audits, and separately asked for collection and publication of data on infrastructure-related fatalities from 2020 onwards.
But the bench pointed out the huge financial burden and asked, "You want us to run the entire country?"
Instead, they suggested that high courts handle these issues so states can focus on solutions that actually fit their own needs and resources.