SC rejects plea for nationwide infrastructure safety audit

Bench asks if petitioner wants to run the country

The plea sought a high-level independent safety-audit committee to conduct periodic infrastructure audits, and separately asked for collection and publication of data on infrastructure-related fatalities from 2020 onwards.

But the bench pointed out the huge financial burden and asked, "You want us to run the entire country?"

Instead, they suggested that high courts handle these issues so states can focus on solutions that actually fit their own needs and resources.