SC rejects plea for voter list revision before Assam elections

Who gets to vote shapes Assam's future

This matters because who gets to vote shapes Assam's future, and debates over citizenship and voter eligibility are especially sensitive here.

The Election Commission says only about 500 people appealed changes out of over 2.5 crore voters, and the Supreme Court bench said the ECI cannot itself determine citizenship, noting remedies include filing Form 6 for inclusion or appealing deletions to the district magistrate, while citizenship disputes are decided by specialized tribunals.

If you're eligible but missing from the rolls, there's still a process (Form 6) to get added or appeal deletions, so your vote still counts in upcoming elections.