SC: Reserved category candidates can grab open seats in govt jobs
India
The Supreme Court has decided that reserved category candidates who score high enough can be selected for open (general) seats in government job recruitments.
This ruling came after a dispute over Rajasthan's hiring process for over 2,700 court positions, where some reserved category candidates outperformed general ones but were still left out of the shortlist.
Why does it matter?
This move levels the playing field—now, top scorers from any background can claim open seats without losing their shot at reserved quotas.
It also implies that general category candidates may face stiffer competition as merit takes center stage.
As Justice Datta put it, these candidates "paid a price for their merit" by outperforming others, so they deserve fair recognition.