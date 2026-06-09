SC scolds Allahabad HC for 40-year Vijay Singh appeal delay
India
The Supreme Court has called out the Allahabad High Court for taking 40 years to finally hear Vijay Singh's appeal against his 1985 murder conviction.
Singh was sentenced to life in prison back in 1985, but his case only got a proper hearing (and dismissal) on Feb. 9, 2026.
Vijay Singh on 40-year bail
Singh, now 72, spent just three months in jail and then had been on bail for nearly 43 years with his conviction hanging over him.
The Supreme Court has kept his bail extended and openly questioned how such delays are possible.
It's a sharp reminder of how slow courts can impact real lives for decades.