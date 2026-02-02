SC seeks response on plea challenging anti-conversion laws
India
The Supreme Court has asked the central government and 12 states to respond to a petition challenging anti-conversion laws.
The National Council of Churches in India (NCCI) brought the case, saying these laws are being misused and make life harder for people wanting to change their religion.
States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka are among those under review.
The NCCI wants these laws paused, arguing they violate basic rights like freedom of choice and religion.
Some state rules even allow jail time or strict bail if someone converts for marriage.
The bench heard the matter on Monday (February 2, 2026) and sought responses within four weeks; no hearing date of February 3, 2026 is specified in the source.