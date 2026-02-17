SC to hear CBI's plea in Lalu Prasad Yadav case
India
The Supreme Court will take up the CBI's appeal on April 22, challenging a High Court order that suspended Lalu Prasad Yadav's sentence in the Deoghar fodder scam case.
The CBI argues Yadav's sentence shouldn't have been suspended and is pushing for a tougher punishment, saying he misused public funds while in office.
Case raises important questions about age-based relief
This decision could decide whether Lalu Prasad goes back to jail in one of India's biggest corruption cases, involving nearly ₹950 crore.
It also raises big questions about how courts balance age-based relief with accountability for political leaders who misuse public money—a debate that still feels relevant today.