SC to hear CBI's plea in Lalu Prasad Yadav case India Feb 17, 2026

The Supreme Court will take up the CBI's appeal on April 22, challenging a High Court order that suspended Lalu Prasad Yadav's sentence in the Deoghar fodder scam case.

The CBI argues Yadav's sentence shouldn't have been suspended and is pushing for a tougher punishment, saying he misused public funds while in office.