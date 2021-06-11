Home / News / India News / Government school teacher held for raping and impregnating minor student
India

Government school teacher held for raping and impregnating minor student

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 11, 2021, 02:34 pm
Government school teacher held for raping and impregnating minor student
The key accused was nabbed by the police on Thursday night

A government school teacher, who raped one of his Class 6 students repeatedly early this year and made her three-month pregnant, was arrested on Thursday. Search is on for another teacher in the Shergarh subdivision of Jodhpur for his collusion in the crime. They had also threatened the girl not to disclose the incident to anyone, Deputy Superintendent of Police Raju Ram Choudhary said.

In this article
Rape

Both teachers suspended; departmental inquiry initiated

"Surjaram, a teacher at Government Upper Primary School in Baba ki Nimbadi in Mokamgarh of Shergarh subdivision, had raped his Class 6 student in March in school three to four times as another teacher Sahi Ram stood guard outside the room," the Dy SP said. Taking cognizance of the incident, the Education Department has suspended both the teachers and has initiated a departmental inquiry.

Incident

Incident came to light after she complained of stomach pain

"The sexual exploitation of the minor girl by her teachers came to light a few days back when she had to be taken to a hospital by her father following her complaints of stomach pain," the police said. During the check-up, she was suspected to be pregnant and her father lodged a complaint with the police.

Victim

Sonography report confirmed that the girl is three-month pregnant

On her father's complaint, the police immediately lodged an FIR against the two teachers of the school under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and managed to nab the key accused. The police also took the girl for a medical examination and got her sonography done. The report has confirmed that the minor child is three-month pregnant.

Information

'Victim and her family will be provided every possible support'

The Chairperson of Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, said every possible support to the victim and her family would be provided on every level.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Unplanned vaccination can promote mutant strains, experts tell PM Modi

Latest News

'Grahan' trailer: Revisiting sordid demons of the 1984 Sikh massacre

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India this month

Science

Massive rock and ice avalanche caused the Chamoli disaster: Study

India

Prior to launch, Tesla Model 3 spotted testing in Pune

Auto

OnePlus releases June 2021 update for 8 series, 8T smartphones

Science

Latest India News

Lockdown in 11 Karnataka districts to continue after June 14

India

Unplanned vaccination can promote mutant strains, experts tell PM Modi

India

Giving girls mobiles leads to rapes: UP Women Commission member

India

Kerala woman, 'missing' for 11-years, found living nearby with lover

India

Chhattisgarh: Woman, five daughters jump to death before speeding train

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India
Trending Topics