UP: Schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from August 16

Instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1

Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes 9 to 12 from August 16, but with 50 percent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday. Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for the commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP Government said in a statement.

Protocols

Teaching-learning will commence while adhering to COVID-19 protocol

"Students of high (class 9 and 10) and intermediate (class 11 and 12) schools will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI. "And on August 16, teaching-learning will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," he further said.

Admission

Admission for under-graduate classes should start from August 5: CM

According to the UP government's statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to begin preparations for the commencement of a new session of educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of the coronavirus. "The results of Classes 10 and 12 boards have been declared, and admission for the under-graduate classes should start from August 5," Adityanath was quoted as saying.

Vaccination

Special vaccination camps for students should be organized: CM

"In educational institutes, provision of sanitizers, infra-red thermometers, and masks should be made, while social distancing and COVID-19 protocol should be maintained," Adityanath said. "With the resumption of the educational institutes, it would be appropriate to organize special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years. The health department should make all the necessary arrangements in this regard," he said.