Home / News / India News / Schools reopen in Punjab for all classes
India

Schools reopen in Punjab for all classes

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 02, 2021, 03:34 pm
Schools reopen in Punjab for all classes
Officials said schools reopened for all classes across the state

Schools for all classes reopened in Punjab on Monday, with physical classes resuming after a gap of a few months for pre-primary levels. The state government on Saturday had allowed the reopening of schools for all classes from August 2 as it further relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in the wake of the declining COVID-19 cases. Officials said schools reopened for all classes across the state.

In this article
Information

Earlier, schools had reopened in February this year

Earlier, schools for pre-primary and Classes 1 and 2 in Punjab had reopened in February this year after a gap of nearly 10 months after these were suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reaction

In Ludhiana, children looked happy as they returned to school

Before deciding to reopen schools for all classes from August 2, the government had already allowed the reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from July 26. In Ludhiana, children looked happy as they returned to their respective schools. Ridhi, a student of Class 9 at DAV Public School BRS Nagar in Ludhiana, expressed happiness over the decision of reopening schools.

Apprehension

Some parents expressed apprehensions about classes resuming in physical mode

"We were really fed up sitting in our homes," she said. Many students said given the constraints due to the pandemic, schools and teachers were doing their best by providing online education, "but it cannot be a substitute of physical classes." However, at the same time, there were some parents who expressed apprehensions about classes resuming in physical mode amid the pandemic.

Appeal

Opposition party appealed to CM to clarify the concerns raised

"Is the COVID-19 pandemic over? Is this a good time for reopening of the schools?" asked Deepak Soni, whose grandchildren are studying at Sat Paul Mittal School in Ludhiana. Punjab's main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appealed to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to clarify the situation over the concerns raised on the decision to reopen all government and private schools in the state.

Decision

Decision linked to lives of 60.5 lakh children: Cheema

Leader of Opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, asked the state government "on the basis of which report of doctors and education experts was such a big decision taken?" Cheema said this was a decision related to the lives of 60.5 lakh children, who constitute 20 percent of the total population of the state and also the future of Punjab.

Other details

Virtual classes will also continue for students

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had on Sunday said the timing of schools will remain the same, which is from 8 am to 2 pm. Parents will have to provide written consent before sending their wards to schools. Virtual classes will continue for students who are unable to attend classes in the schools.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A

Latest News

Harry Kane has not shown up to Tottenham's pre-season training

Sports

Gopichand sir congratulated me, Saina 'no': PV Sindhu

Sports

SC dismisses rape survivor's plea to marry her assaulter

India

England vs India, Tests: Key battles to watch out for

Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Rahul Dravid: Statistical comparison (after 86 Tests)

Sports

Latest India News

SC notice to states on cases under scrapped Section 66A

India

COVID-19 third wave likely this month, peak in October: Report

India

Zika reaches Maharashtra: What is it? How to prevent infections?

India

Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM after inter-state violence

India

Coronavirus: India reports over 40K cases for 5th straight day

India

Features

'Black fungus' infection: What is it, symptoms, and treatment

India

India to have 8 vaccines by year-end. Which are they?

India

DRDO's anti-coronavirus drug: Its efficacy, price, and more queries answered

India

Related News

Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopens for pilgrims today amid COVID-19 restrictions

India

When can your kid return to school? AIIMS chief answers

India

Delhi, Mumbai, TN begin reopening from COVID-19 lockdown. What changes?

India

Karnataka: 26 students test COVID-19-positive at Basavanahalli school; classes suspended

India

Punjab News

Punjab Congress worker leaves behind note for Sidhu before suicide

Politics

3 Congress workers, headed to Sidhu's swearing-in, died in accident

India

Sonia Gandhi names Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Congress chief

Politics

Punjab Congress MPs to meet top leaders opposing Sidhu's elevation

Politics

Sidhu meets Sonia Gandhi amid Punjab Congress chief suspense

Politics
Trending Topics