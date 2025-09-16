SCO unites against terrorism, calls for accountability in Pahalgam attack India Sep 16, 2025

After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has come together to strongly condemn what happened.

At a meeting on September 10, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan, India's Deputy NSA TV Ravichandran joined other officials in calling out the violence and pushing for real accountability.

This response endorses the statement of condemnation made earlier this month in China at the SCO Heads of State summit.