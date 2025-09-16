Next Article
SCO unites against terrorism, calls for accountability in Pahalgam attack
India
After the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has come together to strongly condemn what happened.
At a meeting on September 10, 2025, in Kyrgyzstan, India's Deputy NSA TV Ravichandran joined other officials in calling out the violence and pushing for real accountability.
This response endorses the statement of condemnation made earlier this month in China at the SCO Heads of State summit.
Ravichandran's message: No free passes in fight against terrorism
Ravichandran urged all SCO countries to work as a team against terrorism and hold everyone involved—planners, supporters, and funders—responsible for attacks like Pahalgam.
The message from the meeting was clear: fighting terrorism needs everyone's cooperation and no one gets a free pass.