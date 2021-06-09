Second Covishield dose in 28 days for some in Punjab

A thorough check will be conducted before allowing the second dose in 28 days

The second dose of the Covishield vaccine will now be administered after 28 days to people who have to travel abroad for specific purposes, Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday. He said a competent authority designated by the district administration shall check before giving permission for the administration of the second dose before the stipulated period of 84 days.

Who will be eligible for an early second dose?

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued recommendations to provide vaccines to people who have completed 28 days of their first dose, said Sidhu. Students who have to undertake foreign travel, persons migrating to foreign countries for jobs, athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending the Olympic games to be held in Tokyo will be considered eligible beneficiaries.

Punjab government had previously spoken to Centre about the matter

In a statement, Sidhu said these instructions have been issued to all the Deputy Commissioners for further action so that the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries are vaccinated. The minister said that the Punjab government had taken up the issue of reducing the prescribed time for the second dose of the Covishield vaccine with the Centre several times to help international travelers.

84-day rule holding back students despite paying hefty fees: Sidhu

Sidhu said that it was unfortunate that because of being unable to get full coverage of the vaccination, students could not go abroad for their studies even after paying hefty fees. The students and their parents have repeatedly urged the Punjab government to reduce the gap for the second dose of Covishield from 84 days.

A breakdown of vaccine doses Punjab is due to receive

The Centre will deliver 1,56,720 Covishield doses on June 11; 1,30,160 on June 17; 1,56,720 on June 19; and 1,32,150 doses on July 1, to Punjab for the 18-44 age group. Punjab will receive 25,000 doses of COVAXIN on June 20; 12,000 doses on June 23; and 19,370 doses on June 28. 50,000 doses of COVAXIN were received from the Centre on Tuesday.