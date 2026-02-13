Second Saturday school holiday on February 14: Check state-wise status
Heads up—schools in many states across India will be closed this Saturday, February 14, thanks to the second Saturday holiday.
In Uttar Pradesh, things are extra busy because of the Maha Kumbh crowds: Ayodhya is shutting classes up to Grade 12 from February 11-14, Varanasi is closing schools up to Grade 8 till February 14, and Mirzapur's schools are off till February 13.
Which states get a day off?
If you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha or Telangana (plus Goa and Delhi NCR), you get a day off. Himachal Pradesh has closures too—some spots even have an extended winter break.
Arunachal Pradesh is on break for Statehood Day. But if you're in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar or most northeastern states like Meghalaya and Nagaland (plus Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu), school's still on.
Possible bridge holidays
This break lands right before Maha Shivratri on February 15.
Check with respective schools about possible bridge holidays.