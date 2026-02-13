Second Saturday school holiday on February 14: Check state-wise status

Which states get a day off?

If you're in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha or Telangana (plus Goa and Delhi NCR), you get a day off. Himachal Pradesh has closures too—some spots even have an extended winter break.

Arunachal Pradesh is on break for Statehood Day. But if you're in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar or most northeastern states like Meghalaya and Nagaland (plus Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu), school's still on.