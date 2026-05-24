Secretary of State Rubio visits New Delhi to advance trust

Secretary Rubio discussed trust before Quad

The TRUST initiative is all about teaming up on things like semiconductors, AI, quantum tech, critical minerals, and making supply chains stronger.

Both sides also swapped views on global events and why sticking together matters for stability.

Earlier in his trip, Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to talk trade and energy, too.

He'll also attend the Quad Foreign Ministers's Meeting on May 26, where India, the US Australia, and Japan will tackle Indo-Pacific security challenges together.