Home / News / India News / Patna: Sedition case against two groups over CAA-NRC 'lessons'
India

Patna: Sedition case against two groups over CAA-NRC 'lessons'

Written by
Sagar Malik
Last updated on Apr 10, 2021, 04:16 pm
Patna: Sedition case against two groups over CAA-NRC 'lessons'

The Patna Police has filed a case of sedition against two voluntary groups based in the city for imparting "provocative and anti-national" lessons on CAA-NRC to students at a Danapur residential school.

The case was filed after the child rights body - National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) - took cognizance of the matter.

Here are more details on this.

In this article
Case registered at the Danapur Police station NCPCR conducted inspections at school in February Students interpreted CAA-NRC wrongly, says NCPCR 'Students and their parents are worried' What is the CAA and NRC?

Case

Case registered at the Danapur Police station

The case has been registered at the Danapur Police station against two groups - Umbrella Foundation and KDDC - following a letter by the NCPCR to the Bihar DGP SK Singhal under IPC Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and under the Juvenile Justice Act.

However, no arrests have been made yet, a police officer told The Indian Express.

Details

NCPCR conducted inspections at school in February

The NCPCR had conducted inspections on February 15 and 25 at the Danapur residential school that offers its space to the said voluntary groups so as to carry out classes for around 60 girls aged between six and 18 years.

The space has reportedly been arranged by the Bihar government under the Right to Education Act.

Investigation

Students interpreted CAA-NRC wrongly, says NCPCR

The child rights body said it had checked the homework registers of some students and found that they had "interpreted" CAA-NRC wrongly.

One student had allegedly written, "I am against NRC. If I have no home, where can I keep documents."

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo in a letter to the Patna Police said that such lessons "would (turn) students against laws of the land."

Quote

'Students and their parents are worried'

"No individual has been named (in the FIR). Police teams have come and spoken to the staffers. Students and their parents are worried," said Santosh Mahto, who is reportedly associated with the classes held at the Danapur school.

Law

What is the CAA and NRC?

The CAA or the Citizenship Amendment Act expedites Indian citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Separately, NRC or the National Register of Citizens is a record of Indian citizens that helps in identifying illegal immigrants.

The legislation had been criticized for making religion a basis for citizenship, triggering widespread protests across the country between late 2019 and early 2020.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Violence erupts in Bengal, 4 shot dead; EC seeks report
Latest News
Expect one lakh active COVID-19 cases by April-end: MP CM
India
In poll-bound Bengal, daily COVID-19 cases rise by 15 times
India
BJP, TMC spar over Cooch Behar deaths; PM blames Banerjee
Politics
'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul, 74, dies due to COVID-19 complications
Entertainment
Spotify claims "Hey Spotify" doesn't listen to everything you say
Science
Latest India News
Nagpur hospital fire: Woman patient among four dead, two critical
India
Protesting farmers block Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway in Haryana
India
Violence erupts in Bengal, 4 shot dead; EC seeks report
India
Woman fails 'virginity test,' faces divorce order from 'jaat panchayat'
India
Follow coronavirus norms or will ban rallies: EC tells parties
India
Trending Topics