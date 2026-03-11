Semaglutide can now be sold only on prescription: Why it matters
India
India's drug regulator just made semaglutide, a popular weight loss and diabetes medication, available only with a doctor's prescription.
This move comes right as about 50 generic brands are launching, and it's meant to keep people safe from misleading ads or over-the-top claims about the drug.
CDSCO's guidelines for companies
The CDSCO is also telling companies to be honest in their ads, especially since these drugs were first meant for diabetes but are now hyped for weight loss.
Brands now have to follow stricter rules, like adding a dedicated contact number and complaint mechanism on package inserts, and sticking to ethical marketing.
The goal is to protect people from false promises and make sure everyone gets the right information before using these medications.