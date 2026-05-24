Seven children test positive for hepatitis A in Shimla hospital
India
Shimla's Deendyal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital has reported seven children testing positive for hepatitis A, out of 11 admitted.
The children come from different neighborhoods, and doctors haven't found a clear source yet.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Yashpal Ranta shared the update, calling it a concern but saying teams are on it.
Teams check water and urge precautions
Health teams are checking water and sanitation in affected areas and spreading the word about prevention.
Hepatitis A usually spreads through contaminated food or water, so locals are being urged to drink boiled water, wash hands often, and skip uncovered street food.
If you notice symptoms like jaundice, fever, vomiting, or stomach pain, don't wait. Get medical help right away.