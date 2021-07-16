Home / News / India News / MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on
MP well collapse: Three bodies retrieved; search operation on

Sneha Das
More than 15 people have been rescued and rushed to the hospital

Three bodies have been recovered from the well in which several people fell while trying to rescue a teenager, who had fallen into it the previous night in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday. Two bodies were retrieved late last night, while another one was recovered this morning, it said.

Rescue operation

Efforts are on to pull out more people: Police

More than 15 people were rescued and rushed to the hospital, police officer Bharat Bhusan Sharma, who is at the spot, said. "Efforts are on to pull out more people trapped under the rubble," he added. In a message to the media, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "I am in touch with the authorities at the spot and monitoring the rescue operation."

Situation

Financial assistance for those affected has been announced

He announced that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance of Rs. five lakh each, while the injured will be provided Rs. 50,000 each and free medical treatment. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 km from the district headquarters. Chouhan had earlier tweeted saying a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team has been rushed to the spot.

The teenager fell into the well on Thursday night

According to locals, the well is around 50 feet deep with a water level of about 20 feet. The teenager fell into the well on Thursday night and some people climbed down to rescue while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them. However, the wall suddenly crashed, throwing those standing on it into the water, the police official said.

Tractor engaged in the rescue operation skidded into the well

Around 11 pm, a tractor engaged in the rescue operation, along with four policemen, skidded into the well when the area around it caved in, eyewitnesses said.

