J&K: NIA conducts raids in terror funding case

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 08, 2021, 01:14 pm

The NIA today conducted raids in locations across J&K in a terror funding case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at more than 45 locations in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. These searches were part of a massive crackdown by the probe agency against separatists and terrorists in the region. Raids were also carried out in the past one month.

Details

Members of banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami raided

Premises of several members of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were raided for their alleged support toward terrorist activities in the union territory. The raids were carried out in collaboration with the J&K Police and the CRPF. They were held across Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, and Shopian, among other locations, according to NDTV.

Information

Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, also raided

Those raided today included Gul Mohammad War, the head of JeI for the Ganderbal district, and Zahoor Ahmad Reshi, another JeI member. The residence of Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, was also searched, reported news agency ANI.

Report

JeI members were routing money via Turkey and Dubai

Some members of JeI had been routing money via Turkey and Dubai to fund terror activities with help from Pakistan's secret intelligence agency ISI, sources told India Today. The money was being collected in the name of charity, health, and education, the sources added. JeI had also held a secret meeting to induct new members to terrorist organizations.

Developments

Several raids were conducted last month too

On July 10, the NIA had arrested six people from across J&K in connection with the terror funding case. Some more raids were conducted on July 31 by the NIA. Last month, 11 employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked over alleged terror links, including two sons of the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's founder Syed Salahudin.

Background

JeI was banned in 2019 after Pulwama attack

The Indian government had banned the JeI after the Pulwama terror attack of February 2019, in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed, heightening tensions between India and Pakistan. More than 100 JeI members, including its chief Abdul Hameed Fayaz, were arrested by the J&K Police then. However, the government says there has been a resurgence in the outfit's activities in recent months.