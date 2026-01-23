'Severe' thunderstorms, hail likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh
Heads up—IMD has put out a red alert for some pretty intense weather in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.
Areas like Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala, and Chandigarh could see moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail.
There's also an orange alert for spots like Anandpur Sahib and Kaithal after a sudden spike in rain.
Rain brings relief (and some surprises)
Punjab actually got more rain than usual this January—Gurdaspur saw over double its normal rainfall, while Jalandhar recorded a +83% departure from normal.
Haryana is still catching up overall, but places like Bhiwani had a huge jump (+246%), and Chandigarh's rainfall shortfall is shrinking too.
The extra rain is good news for farmers dealing with dry spells, though some districts are still waiting for things to even out.