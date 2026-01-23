'Severe' thunderstorms, hail likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Rain brings relief (and some surprises)

Punjab actually got more rain than usual this January—Gurdaspur saw over double its normal rainfall, while Jalandhar recorded a +83% departure from normal.

Haryana is still catching up overall, but places like Bhiwani had a huge jump (+246%), and Chandigarh's rainfall shortfall is shrinking too.

The extra rain is good news for farmers dealing with dry spells, though some districts are still waiting for things to even out.