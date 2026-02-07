Shah's 3-day J&K visit: Focus on tourism, tech, and security
Union Home Minister Amit Shah just finished a three-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir, where he checked in on everything from roads and power to tourism, industry, and digital connectivity.
He met with top leaders like Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to review how things are shaping up.
From tourism to tech, Shah's focus on youth
Shah pushed for stronger promotion of J&K's tourist spots—even after a recent attack in Pahalgam in 2025—saying people are still eager to visit.
He also called for more support to develop new destinations.
Beyond tourism, his visit focused on ramping up security tech at the borders and making sure government schemes actually reach locals.
It's all about building a safer, more connected J&K that young people can explore and benefit from.