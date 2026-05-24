Sharma found dead May 12 amid dowry allegations against Singh
India
Actor and model Twisha Sharma, was found dead under suspicious circumstances on May 12, just months after marrying Bhopal lawyer Samarth Singh.
Her family claims she faced dowry harassment and abuse from Singh and his mother, retired judge Giribala Singh.
A viral audio clip allegedly captures Giribala using harsh language toward Twisha.
Lawyer Singh surrenders, SC hearing set
After evading police for 10 days, Samarth Singh surrendered on May 22, 2026 and is now in custody as the probe continues.
The case has caught national attention: India's Supreme Court will hear it on May 25 to address possible bias and gaps in how the case has been handled so far.