Sharma's funeral set today as AIIMS Delhi completes 2nd postmortem

Both Singhs accused of dowry harassment

Sharma's family has accused her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh of dowry harassment: both are not allowed at her last rites.

Singh was arrested on May 22 and remains in police custody.

He claims their disputes started after Sharma's pregnancy news in April, but her father says this isn't true.

The Supreme Court will hear the case on May 25, while both accused face charges under sections 3/5 of the Dowry Harassment Act and sections 80 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).