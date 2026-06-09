Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 197 districts marked El Nino vulnerable
The Indian government just marked 197 districts as especially vulnerable to El Nino, a climate event that can mess with monsoon rains and put crops at risk.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared the update today, noting that the IMD expects this year's southwest monsoon to be only 90% of normal, which could spell trouble for farmers if things get worse.
Agriculture Ministry launches Khet Bachao Abhiyan
To stay ahead of the problem, the Agriculture Ministry has rolled out state-specific backup plans and started a farmer awareness drive called Khet Bachao Abhiyan.
They're also keeping a close eye on El Nino's progress every week and have stocked up on seeds and other essentials so they can respond fast if needed.
Minister Chouhan promised, "We will leave no stone unturned to tackle this," he said.