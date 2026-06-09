Shivraj Singh Chouhan says 197 districts marked El Nino vulnerable

Agriculture Ministry launches Khet Bachao Abhiyan

To stay ahead of the problem, the Agriculture Ministry has rolled out state-specific backup plans and started a farmer awareness drive called Khet Bachao Abhiyan.

They're also keeping a close eye on El Nino's progress every week and have stocked up on seeds and other essentials so they can respond fast if needed.

Minister Chouhan promised, "We will leave no stone unturned to tackle this," he said.