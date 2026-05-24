Shubham Khairnar held in NEET-UG 2026 probe until June 6 India May 24, 2026

Shubham Khairnar, an accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, has been sent to judicial custody until June 6 after a Delhi court agreed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s request.

He and four others were earlier taken into CBI custody for allegedly leaking exam papers for profit, and the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled amid paper-leak allegations.