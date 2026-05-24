Shubham Khairnar held in NEET-UG 2026 probe until June 6
Shubham Khairnar, an accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, has been sent to judicial custody until June 6 after a Delhi court agreed with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s request.
He and four others were earlier taken into CBI custody for allegedly leaking exam papers for profit, and the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled amid paper-leak allegations.
NTA reschedules NEET-UG for June 21
The other accused are Dinesh Biwal, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurgaon.
The CBI registered an FIR mentioning criminal conspiracy and cheating after finding a "guess paper" with many questions that closely matched the May 3 exam, including nearly 120 identical chemistry questions.
With the investigation ongoing, the National Testing Agency has rescheduled NEET-UG 2026 for June 21.