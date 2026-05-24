Six police suspended after explosives box on Modi's Bengaluru route
A major security slip-up during Prime Minister Modi's May 10 visit to Bengaluru led to six police personnel being suspended.
A suspicious box with explosives was found near Vaderahalli Gate, right along the Prime Minister Modi's route to the Art of Living Foundation Ashram.
Thankfully, a quick-thinking constable spotted it two hours before Modi arrived and called in the bomb squad.
Investigators probe origin of explosives
The bomb squad handled the threat and double-checked the route before letting Modi's convoy pass.
The suspensions (covering a sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, and four constables) were for not being vigilant enough on duty.
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the explosives got there.
The whole episode has raised fresh concerns about security during high-profile visits.