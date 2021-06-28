Home / News / India News / Alert soldiers thwart possible drone attack on a military station
Alert soldiers thwart possible drone attack on a military station

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Edited by
Anamica Singh
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 03:27 pm
Alert soldiers thwart possible drone attack on a military station
One drone was spotted at 11:45 pm on Sunday and the other drone was spotted at 2:40 am on Monday

A fresh attempt to attack a military installation with the help of drones was foiled by alert Army sentries at the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak station who fired at the aerial vehicles that flew away. The incident came hours after an IAF station saw the first terror attack using quadcopters. The first drone was spotted at around 11:45 pm on Sunday followed by another at 2:40 am.

Attack

Troops fired nearly two dozen rounds to bring them down

The station was witness to a terror attack in 2002 in which 31 people were killed, including 10 children. Officials on Monday said that troops fired nearly two dozen rounds to bring down the drones hovering over its brigade headquarters. "...two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military area by alert troops," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

Security forces are on high alert

"A high alert was sounded immediately and Quick Reaction Teams engaged the drones with firing," Anand said. "Both the drones flew away. A major threat was thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops," he said, adding the security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.

The area outside military station had been cordoned off

Officials said that the whole area outside the military station was cordoned off immediately and a massive search operation was going on when the last reports were received. "Nothing objectionable was found on the ground," the sources said.

Sunday's attack had left two IAF personnel injured

The latest incident comes barely a day after a drone, in a first-of-its-kind strike, dropped two bombs at Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, causing minor injuries to two personnel. The incident reportedly took place around 1:40 am on Sunday. Reports also suggested that the blasts were a possible drone attack with the suspected involvement of India's feuding neighbor Pakistan.

Hours after drone attack, a crude bomb was also found

Moreover, hours post the bomb blasts in the IAF station, the Jammu and Kashmir police found a crude bomb from the Narwal area of Jammu. The four kg IED was reportedly seized from a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative.

