Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves SC against delay in detention hearing
India
Sonam Wangchuk is still in detention under the National Security Act (NSA) after protests in Leh last year.
Now, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo is challenging the government's request for more time to submit evidence, saying delays just aren't fair when someone's freedom is at stake.
Hearing rescheduled for February 23
The government says there are problems with transcripts from a 40-minute video that the detaining authority relied on and wants extra time to double-check everything.
But Angmo's legal team argues that these inconsistencies raise serious questions about how solid the case really is.
The Supreme Court has scheduled another hearing for February 23, 2026, asking for clear and accurate transcripts before moving forward.