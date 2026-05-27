Southwest monsoon nearing Kerala as upper-level winds delay arrival

IMD forecasts Kerala monsoon June 4-5

The India Meteorological Department says Kerala can expect the monsoon around June 4 and 5, thanks to strengthening coastal winds.

Still, both IMD and European weather models agree: for the "official" monsoon start, those higher winds need to line up, probably not until June 4 or 5.

Meanwhile in Sri Lanka, heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast across several regions.