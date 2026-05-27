Southwest monsoon nearing Kerala as upper-level winds delay arrival
India
The southwest monsoon is almost here. After finally reaching Sri Lanka (a bit late this year), it's now gearing up to move into Kerala.
Usually, Kerala gets the rains within a week of Sri Lanka, but upper-level winds aren't quite ready yet, so there's a slight hold-up.
IMD forecasts Kerala monsoon June 4-5
The India Meteorological Department says Kerala can expect the monsoon around June 4 and 5, thanks to strengthening coastal winds.
Still, both IMD and European weather models agree: for the "official" monsoon start, those higher winds need to line up, probably not until June 4 or 5.
Meanwhile in Sri Lanka, heavy rain and gusty winds are forecast across several regions.